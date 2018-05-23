Portuguese Regulator Issues Shared Liquidity License to PokerStars The first three-country shared liquidity network between France, Spain and Portugal expected to go live imminently. Share:

Portugal’s gaming regulator SRIJ has finally authorized PokerStars for cross-border shared liquidity.

The approval should now pave the way for PokerStars to combine its Portuguese poker room, which is currently segregated from the rest of the world, with its new PokerStars Europe network, which currently includes its Spanish and French online poker rooms.

Earlier this month, The Stars Group signaled that the approval should finally come in May.

