Sports Betting in New Jersey Begins Thursday, Online Will Start Next Month Governor Phil Murphy signs assembly Bill 4111 to allow for sports betting in New Jersey's casinos and racetracks.

Legalized sports betting is finally coming to the state of New Jersey. On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed Assembly Bill 4111 into law.

“Today, we’re finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy in a press release announcing the historic event.

“I’m thrilled to sign Assembly Bill 4111 because it means that our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects,” he added. “This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.”

