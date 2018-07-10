After years of planning, six months waiting for their online gaming license, and a short eight day wait for technical approval, Winamax has finally launched online poker in Spain.

At approximately midday GMT, Winamax emailed pre-registered Spanish players to inform them that they could now download the software and play. The liquidity is fully shared with France, meaning new Spanish players will have immediate access one of the largest player pools in the segregated European markets and some of the biggest tournaments on the schedule.

“This is the beginning of a beautiful love story,” effuses the email to Spanish players sent today. “You’re very close to joining the tables of one of the best poker rooms in the world. Get ready to experience a unique gaming experience designed by poker fans, for poker fans.”