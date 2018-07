On Thursday, the first MPN customers rolled out Prima, the network’s all new online poker client, in what the company says is the biggest and most important update in MPN history.

At the time of writing, six skins are running the new Prima client. One—Red Star Poker, a Russia-focused skin—is promoting the download of the new client. The others have replaced their web-based “instant play” client with the new Prima, and from there players can download the new software.