More than 30 companies have submitted their applications to the the Swedish Gambling Authority for a license in Sweden, in light of a new gambling act and license system that will come into force on January 1, 2019. The window for applying a gambling license opened on August 1.

Under the terms of the new gambling act that will give Sweden a new, re-regulated gambling market from next year, any company (including offshore operators) that wishes to offer gambling and betting services for real money in Sweden must hold a local gaming license. The licenses will be valid for five years, and licensed operators will pay 18% taxes on gaming revenue.