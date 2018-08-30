French-facing online operator Winamax has announced the return of its famous live poker festival, the Winamax Poker Open. This year’s edition will once again take place at City West Hotel, Dublin from September 17 and will kick off with a €300 Warm-up.

Often dubbed as the “Most Fun Tournament of the Year,” the WPO will be the ninth edition since 2009 and will have several events spread over a period of seven days. Like the previous year, all the events, including the €550 main event, will play out in a six-max format making it Europe’s biggest short-handed tournament series festival.

The main event will kick off on September 19 and will continue for five days. Players will have three starting flights from September 19 to 21. Day 2 and the Final Day take place on September 22 and 23 respectively.