The Irish capital city Dublin is set to become the backdrop for the upcoming International Poker Open and next stop on the Unibet Open tour.

The International Poker Open (IPO) is returning to Dublin for its twelfth edition. The festival will take place from October 24 at the Bonnington Hotel (formerly known as Regency Hotel) in Dublin, Ireland.

“The IPO is one of Europe’s longest running annual Poker Events and draws players from all over Ireland and Europe while also attracting Players from the other four continents,” according to the International Poker Open website.

“This year’s IPO promises to live up to its reputation as being one of Ireland’s largest and most action-packed Poker Events with fantastic prize money for an affordable buy-in.”