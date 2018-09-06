WSOP.com is set to hold its first-ever online World Series of Poker Circuit this month.

This represents the first time in the history of the WSOP Circuit that players playing simultaneously in multiple states will have the chance to win an official WSOP Circuit ring thanks to the advent of the multi-state shared pool between New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware.

The first-ever Online Circuit series is a part of the 2018/19 WSOP US Circuit which is running for its fifteenth season. This season features a record 28 stops with more benefits for players, such as bigger starting stacks, new price points, and the introduction of the immensely popular big blind ante. The fifteenth season kicked off on August 2 at Harrah’s Cherokee and will conclude at Harrah’s New Orleans in May 2019.