PokerStars has revealed the full schedule for the third New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP), its flagship online tournament series in the US regulated market.

Starting on September 29 and running until mid-October, the series guarantees a total of $1,001,000 over 47 events. The series culminates in a $150,000 Main Event.

“I’m looking forward to playing and streaming another great online tournament series in New Jersey with over $1 million in guaranteed prize pools,” said PokerStars Ambassador Chris Moneymaker.