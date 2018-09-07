The Borgata Poker Open (BPO)—one of New Jersey’s premiere live poker tournament series, is in full swing at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The BPO offers over two weeks of on-the-felt action packed with 23 main events and 19 secondary events. In total, over $6.5 million is guaranteed over the course of the next two weeks.

The series kicked off on September 4 with the Borgata’s flagship $600 buy-in Deepstack Kick-off tournament which is carrying $1.5 million guaranteed. The event had multiple Day 1 starting flights and in total attracted 3106 entries to create a prize pool of $1,677,240.

Day 1A of Event # 1 drew a total of 288 entries with 40 players moving on to Day 2. Reginald Jones from New Jersey finished Day 1A as the lchip leader with a massive stack of 637,000. Flight 1B attracted 409 entrants with 65 players moving on to Day 2. The next flight drew 391 entries with approximately 60 players going to the next day. Flight 1D was the most crowded as it drew 1020 entries and close to 150 players moved to Day 2. The final flight saw 988 more entries, and 433 players in total will go to Day 2.

Itzik Shamailov had the overall chip lead entering Day 2 with over 100bb at the start of the play. BorgataPoker.com awarded about 45 seats in the Kickoff event through online satellites and the Mega Thursday $535 promotion.

Day 2 resumes at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa today starting at Level 18. It is expected that by the time Day 2 winds up only the final 18 players will be left standing. Day 3 takes place on September 8 and will play down to a winner with a first place prize of just over $279,000.

Event # 2 was a mix of Omaha/Stud Hi/Lo with a buy-in of $340. It attracted 107 players to generate a prize pool of $31,200. Ron Winkelvoss from Rose Valley, Pennsylvania took down the event and his first-ever Borgata Open Trophy. After battling for two days, he decided on a chop for $9726. Wink started Day 2 with top-three stack; Jeff Moses finished second and took home $7400.

Another event that is set to take place today is Event # 3 which is a Black Chip Bounty tournament holding a $200,000 guarantee. It will cost $500 to enter which includes a $50 entry-fee and a $100 Bounty. Day 1 started today at 1 pm local time. Day 2 will resume on September 8 at 12 pm.

The September edition of the BPO will once again be a part of the prestigious live poker tournament series, the World Poker Tour. The WPT sponsored $3500 buy-in Borgata Poker Open Championship boasts a massive $3 million guaranteed prize pool and will commence on September 16. The final table will be live-streamed on September 21.

Players looking for a chance to win a seat into the Borgata Poker Open Championship event can fill out the contest form here. Entry period ends on September 11.

Another highlight of the schedule is Event #13, the very popular Almighty Stack. It boasts a $1 million guarantee and like the Deepstack kick off event, players will get multiple chances to enter the tournament. Also on the schedule is a Ladies Event, Seniors Event, a Survivor tournament, and a charity tournament.

Qualifiers and Satellites Still Underway

Players with a bankroll that may not be large enough to afford the $3500 buy-in WPT BPO Championship event can still qualify with just a $5 buy-in. BorgataPoker.com is running $5 qualifiers four times a day every from now until the start of the Main Event.

The $5 qualifier gives away two guaranteed seats to a $45 satellite. The $45 satellites guarantees one seat (worth $400) to the Super Satellites which awards one guaranteed seat to $3500 buy-in WPT BPO Championship event. These satellites are running every day until September 15.

Players can also qualify for Almighty Stack and WPT BPO Championship on-site.

Registration for the remaining schedule of events is currently available in person at the Borgata Poker Room.