The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey is set to host the Borgata Poker Open (BPO) Championship, scheduled to take place from September 16.

The BPO Championship event will once again be a part of one of the world’s most prestigious tours, the World Poker Tour, as it returns to the East Coast for its third stop of Season XVII. The event carries a guaranteed prize pool of $3 million. The six-day event will see its eventual winner crowned on September 21.

Like every year, the WPT Borgata Championship will carry a $3500 buy-in. Two Day 1s will be played (Day 1A on Sunday at 11 AM local time and Day 1B on Monday at 11 AM). There will be unlimited re-entries up to and including Level 10 for both starting flights, and players will have the opportunity to play in both day 1 flights, with the option to carry their best stack forward into Day 2 which will begin after Level 9 on September 18 at 11 AM.

BPO Championship Event Structure

As far as the tournament structure is concerned, the play will begin 9-handed and will move to 8-handed once 10 tables remain. Levels 1 to 10 will last for sixty minutes after which the levels will expand to seventy-five minutes through Level 16. Levels will last ninety minutes on Days 3 and 4, and Day 5 will follow the WPT structure.

Players will receive a 40,000 starting stack (400 bb), and for the first time, the event will utilize the quick-to-catch-on big-blind ante, the tournament structure feature that requires the big blind to pay the antes for the entire table. A 30-second shot clock (also called an action clock) will also be implemented when the tournament is one table away from the money.

Day 5 with the final six players will take place on September 21 from 2 PM. It will be live-streamed with a 30-minute delay on the PokerGO platform.

BPO Championship Qualifiers and Satellites Still Running

There are still plenty of chances to satellite way in the WPT BPO Championship Event for players with a bankroll not large enough to afford the $3500 buy-in. Two $400 buy-in Super Satellites are scheduled to take place at BorgataPoker.com on September 15 and September 16 at 19:40 EDT. Both the Super Satellites guarantee one seat to the $3500 buy-in event. Players can also qualify for the Super Satellites for just $5 buy-in.

Four $5 buy-in qualifiers are scheduled to take place today at 14:30, 17:30, 20:30, 22:30 EDT. Each of these qualifiers guarantees two seats into $45 buy-in BPO Championship Qualifier. The $45 buy-in Qualifier will run today and tomorrow at 19:30 EDT.

On-site qualifiers are also taking place every day until September 17 – Day 1B. Buy-ins range from $120 to $750.

Highlights of the Ongoing BPO Series

The Borgata Poker Open kicked off the series with the Deepstack Kick-off event on September 4. The event attracted 3106 entries to create a prize pool of $1,677,240. Justin Leeds from Asbury Park, New Jersey took down the opening event after a four-way deal that allowed him to take home $170,535. The very popular $1 million guaranteed Almighty Stack NLHE is underway with Day 2 to resume today at 12 PM local time. The event drew 2791 entries amassing a prize pool of over $1.1 million. Three more events are scheduled to run before the BPO Championship event including a $150,000 guaranteed Six Max NLHE today at 1 PM.

Online Sports Betting Now Live in New Jersey

In addition to all of the poker that is available at BorgataPoker, players looking for a little bit of side action can get now indulge in sports betting while in the state.

There are now eight different sites offering an online sportsbook, the most recent of which, BetStars, went live late this week.

As a result of the influx of new betting sites that are now offering sports wagers, new sites that provide the latest news around the new sports betting industry are available to help players gain an edge.