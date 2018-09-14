Just before 5pm BST on Thursday evening, Run It Once Poker opened for an invite-only, real money beta test.

For three hours, hundreds of selected players played NL10 and PLO10 in what was the first public-access look at the new poker product. Players have been anticipating the launch for over two years.

“We’re kicking off today’s @RunItOncePoker beta test in 30 minutes!” Phil Galfond announced on Twitter, just ahead of the first tables gracing the lobby.

The games were all for real money. All invitees were encouraged to deposit €10 to receive a €30 bonus, no strings attached, to incentivize the play-test. Deposit options included Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, credit and debit cards, and bank transfer powered by Trustly.

Run It Once Poker is licensed in Malta through which it accepts any international players who do not reside in the usual restricted jurisdictions (including the United States, European segregated markets, Denmark, Greece and other countries with local licensing). It also holds a license from the UKGC, so players in the UK could also participate.