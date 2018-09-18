BetStars, the sportsbook from The Stars Group, has gone live in the regulated New Jersey market marking the first time the brand as been available to players in the United States. BetStars is available via mobile on Android and iOS.

The Resorts Casino in New Jersey is the land-based casino working with The Stars Group across all its gaming verticals to bring online gaming to its customers. TSG launched online poker and casino games in 2016 and has now introduced its third product vertical, sports betting, thanks to the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) earlier this year.