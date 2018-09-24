Partypoker has announced the Millions Passport, a new promotion that is promising a “jet-set lifestyle” to one lucky player. If a player satellites their way into the Millions Online and wins the tournament, they will receive entry to all partypoker live events throughout 2019, a prize valued at $500,000.

Millions Online is the operator’s ultra-ambitious $20 million guaranteed online tournament, set to run over four days in early December. Online satellites for the tournament are now available in the client.

“The Millions Passport is the ultimate prize for any poker player,” said partypoker Chairman Mike Sexton. “We hope one lucky winner gets to join us at the biggest partypoker LIVE events in 2019, as we prepare to host the largest tournament in online poker history this winter!”