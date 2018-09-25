Online giants PokerStars and partypoker have started running direct satellites and qualifiers for their biggest prestigious tournaments that are set to take place in the upcoming months.

PokerStars will be hosting its biggest live tournament—the PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC)—during the 2019 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) which runs from January 6-10, 2019 at the Atlantis Resort & Casino in the Bahamas. The PSPC will be a rake-free tournament with $9 million added to the prize pool, most of which by giving away packages—including a free entry—to the $25,000 buy-in event. So far the operator has given away close to 180 PSPC packages worth $5.4 million and there are 140 free packages still to be given away.

On the other hand, partypoker has scheduled a massive $20 million guaranteed Millions Online tournament in December 2018 which is slated to be the largest ever tournament in online history and among the largest poker events ever held. Four players will walk away millionaires with at least $2.5 million going to the winner. The operator has been giving away ten $5300 buy-in Millions Online seats every week since the beginning of the year. Millions Online will run from November 25 to December 5, 2018.