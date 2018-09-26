Partypoker has introduced six new daily progressive knockout tournaments to the weekly Power Series schedule. With these additions, the operator boasts that a PKO event runs every two hours, every day around the clock.

The new additions—dubbed “BIG Bounty Hunters”—each guarantee between $500 and $200,000. They are offered across six separate buy-in tiers to cater for small to high stakes players. Buy-ins start at $0.22 and go up to $530.

The smallest event has a $500 guarantee during the week, increasing to $1000 on Sunday. The two highest buy-in events guarantee $50,000 or $100,000 most days, and $200,000 on Sunday.