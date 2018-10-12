Dusk Till Dawn (DTD) owner Rob Yong has revealed details around changes to the 2019 partypoker Live MILLIONS Main Events. It follows what he saw as disappointing attendance during the recent UK stop in September. The event took place at the Dusk Till Dawn casino in Nottingham.

The MILLIONS UK stop guaranteed £5 million as the Main Event prize pool and formed part of partypoker’s commitment to expanding its live presence. It debuted in April 2017 and attracted just over the 1200 needed to cover its ambitious £6 million guaranteed.

However, this time attendance at the UK MILLIONS stop was down to just 1000 entrants. Less than 200 players used their “PPL Live Dollars”—the operator’s new satellite currency—to gain entry into the event, said Yong.