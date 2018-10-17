888’s has announced its latest major poker promotion, Wild Hunt, which will carry the operator through until early December. It marks a notable departure from the scratch-card style promotion that has peppered their 2018 schedule, instead offering straight cash prizes to winners of twice daily tournaments.

Running for seven weeks, players must complete a variety of simple challenges so that they can enter the Wild Surprise Tournament, that will run twice daily on the site. A secret prize pool will be revealed at the table, where up to $20,000 will be paid out to the top finishers.