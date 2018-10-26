The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Poker Room in Atlantic City has announced dates for their upcoming 2018 Borgata Fall Poker Open (BFPO).

Set to start on Election Day, Borgata’s premiere live tournament series will run for two weeks from November 6-21 with 20 live tournaments and 17 secondary events on the schedule. Over $3 million in guaranteed prize pools will be up for grabs including the $1 million Borgata Fall Poker Open Championship event.

Details about Borgata Fall Poker Open 2018

There will be eighteen trophy events with several of them guaranteeing a six-figure prize pool. Buy-ins for the action-packed tournaments range from $230 up to $2700 for the $1 million guaranteed championship event. The series offers plenty of variety of formats and variants such as Pot Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi/Lo, and H.O.R.S.E.

The event kicks off with the traditional Deepstack Kick-Off NLHE tournament requiring an entry fee of $540+$60. It boasts a guarantee of $500,000 and will feature five starting flights spread over the first three days of the series (Nov 6-8). This will be followed by a mixed game of Omaha and Stud Hi/Low which has now become a staple of Borgata’s Open series.

Other exciting events include the very popular “Almighty Stack” requiring an entry fee of $400+$50. It will feature four starting flights from November 14-15 and will pay out a minimum of $300,000. A couple of $100,000 guarantee Saturday Series Deepstack NLHE are also part of the schedule along with Super Survivor where one in every ten player wins $5000, another $100,000 guarantee Bounty Special Black Chip, a Seniors NLHE, a Veterans Day Charity event, an Old School Freezeout tournament among others.

$1 Million Guaranteed Borgata Fall Poker Open Championship Event

The $2700 Fall Poker Open Championship promises to be yet another full of great poker action as it will pay out a minimum of $1 million. The event will have two opening flights on November 17 and November 18 (each taking place at 11 AM local time). Players will receive a 30,000 starting stack and once again the event will be played with big-blind ante (where big blind pay the antes for the entire table). Players will be able to re-enter as many times as they want up to level 10 (for both opening flights).

Day 2 begins with level 10 and day 3 from level 17. The winner will be crowned on the fourth day (November 21) which happens to be the last day of the series. The final table will be live-streamed with a 30-minute delay on the PokerGO platform.

Players looking for a chance to win a seat into the Borgata Fall Poker Open Championship event can fill out the contest form here. Entry period ends on November 13.

Last year, the $2700 Main Event attracted 473 runners to create a prize pool in excess of $1.1 million. Three-time WPT champion, Darren Elias took down this event to take home more than $293,000. He joined the list of select elites to hold two Borgata Open Championship events. His first Borgata Open Championship victory came in 2014 which was part of World Poker Tour (WPT) Season 13. He won over $840,000 which happened to be his career best.

How to Qualify for Borgata Fall Poker Open 2018?

Players in New Jersey can qualify for the Borgata Fall Poker Open either by playing online at BorgataPoker.com or playing secondary events live at Borgata Casino.

Online qualifiers and satellites will be available from October 28. They cost as little as $5 for qualifiers into a $45 BFPO satellite daily running from October 28 to November 17 at 2:30 PM, 5:30 PM, 8:30 PM, 10:30 PM. Each $5 qualifier guarantees two seats. $45 buy-in qualifiers will run daily from October 28 through November 7 guaranteeing one seat to BFPO Kick-Off event worth $600.

From November 8 through November 17, players will be able to qualify for the BFPO Championship event through another $45 feeder running at 7:30 PM. These $45 satellites feed into a $400 Super Satellite where every one in eight players wins a seat to the $2700 Championship event. These Super Satellites will take place on November 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7:40 PM.

More details on online qualifiers can be found here.

Secondary Events running alongside the main events will also give players the opportunity to qualify for several BFPO events. Buy-ins range from $120 to $600. Besides, there will also be a few low buy-ins side events with no guarantees.