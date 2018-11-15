PokerStars has announced the first stop for its most iconic live poker tour, European Poker Tour 2019, will be in Sochi, Russia. The 2019 EPT season will be the tour’s fifteenth since its launch back in 2004.

PokerStars will once again return to Russian soil for the third consecutive year. It will be the fifth time that PokerStars will be hosting an event in Casino Sochi in two years.

The full schedule is yet to be released, but PokerStars has announced that more than 20 events will take place in its ten-day tour beginning March 20, including the Main Event starting March 24.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the EPT return to Sochi in 2019,” said PokerStars Ambassador Mikhail Shalamov.

“It’s such an exciting and popular event. The fact this is the fifth time that PokerStars Live has visited the region in two years proves that! I’m excited to see what PokerStars have in store for the event next year,” Shalamov added.