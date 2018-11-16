Partypoker has created “an area to relax away from the tables” dubbed “My Lounge” for upcoming partypoker LIVE events.

Seemingly unveiled at King’s Casino, Rozvadov earlier this month, the lounge created for players between poker sessions is sure to keep fans of the partypoker brand happy.

My Lounge features iPads for players to use (whether for jumping into online games or just for personal use), complementary food and drink along with charge stations for their devices.

“The five-year plan is to constantly improve every aspect of the tour from locations to structures to comfort to catering based on feedback from all our players,” John Duthie, partypoker LIVE president, told PRO back in April.

Duthie made no bones saying that he wants the LIVE tour to become number 1 in the world within five years.

“Our goal is simply to be the number 1 poker tour in the world for recreational and professional players alike. This entails constant scrutiny and awareness. It’s as simple as that. We will add and remove venues not based on profitability, but on popularity. Expect to see cool exciting new locations that players will love,” said Duthie at the time.

The My Lounge experience goes hand in hand with partypoker’s currency which is called PPL$$$.

Players who win satellites can use the new currency to buy into any partypoker Live events or use it to pay for travel and expenses.

Investment into the LIVE tour also comes as no surprise as it was reported by partypoker’s parent company GVC that Net Gaming Revenue from partypoker was +43% up in Q3 benefiting from its extensive live event tournaments and continued marketing investment.

The LIVE Tour 2018 and Beyond

Partypoker is known for its nimble reaction to player feedback and suggestions when it comes to ways they can improve their LIVE tour, as seen by changes already being made to the 2019 schedule.

Broadening their offering to players by extending their partnership with the World Poker Tour (WPT) 2019 will see the pair enter Russia for the first time, as well as make stops in Europe and Canada.

The pair will also be hosting festivals that will feature three buy-in levels to appeal to a wide range of players.

The 2019 LIVE schedule is expected to be released ahead of the hotly anticipated start of MILLIONS Online 2018 that will run from December 1 to 4 and feature a $20 million guarantee.

Currently the Caribbean Poker Party is underway in the Bahamas.