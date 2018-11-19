GVC’s live poker brand partypoker LIVE continues to expand, joining forces with the UK’s third largest casino and the biggest in North England—Victoria Gate Casino.

Poker players will now also be able to use partypoker’s live currency to play in any poker tournament held at Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds. The currency, introduced earlier this year, allows satellite winners to use their funds towards buy-ins, flights, visas and hotels for all partypoker LIVE events across the globe.

“We are excited to be working with Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds to make partypoker LIVE events even more accessible for players in the UK,” said John Duthie, president of partypoker LIVE and former CEO and creator of PokerStars’ European Poker Tour.

“Victoria Gate is the North’s premier casino and we look forward to hosting a number of events in the coming months to showcase what partypoker LIVE has to offer,” Duthie added.