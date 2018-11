The world’s largest online poker tournament has got off to a seemingly strong start, with over 1500 entries for the first Day 1 building up a prize pool of almost $8 million—40% of the way to the the guaranteed $20 million prize.

Partypoker MILLIONS Online promises to be by far the largest online poker tournament ever held. With a $5300 buy-in, it needs to attract 4000 entries to cover the guarantee.