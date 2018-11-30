The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey has announced the dates for the upcoming Borgata Winter Poker Open set to take place in 2019.

The premiere series will kick off on January 15 and will run for more than two weeks. The $3500 buy-in championship event will be a part of the 17th season of World Poker Tour and the second stop of WPT 2019. It will feature a guarantee of $3 million and will run from January 27 to January 31.

@dougrogers82 We plan to release the #BWPO2019 schedule in early December, but the date range is January 15 – Febru… https://t.co/6B2Zo0gUxJ— BorgataPoker (@BorgataPoker) November 30, 2018

The final table will see a change in venue as it will take place in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel & Casino’s new HyperX Esports Arena. The decision comes as a part of WPT’s plan to play and film several final tables simultaneously at Luxor, with the final six players being required to wait a few weeks before crowning the winner in Las Vegas, much like the November Nine.

The full tournament schedule has yet to be finalized, but it is expected that the schedule will be similar to what was scheduled this year. More than $7 million was guaranteed across 23 events which included three tournaments with the seven-figure guarantee.

The $3500 WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship 2018 event drew 1244 total entries to smash its $3 million guarantee by $1 million. Eric Afriat from Canada finished in first place and took home over $650,000. In total 156 players were paid.

Highlights of Borgata Fall Poker Open 2018

The Borgata Casino just recently concluded the Borgata Fall Poker Open (BFPO) where over $3 million was guaranteed across 20 tournaments. The kickoff event attracted a total of 1474 entries to create a prize pool of close to $800,000. The very popular Almighty Stack drew 1073 entries across its four starting flights to amass a prize pool of $429,200, well in excess of its $300,000 guarantee. Anna Antimony from New Jersey took down the event for a first place prize of $91,586.

The $1 million Championship event with a buy-in of $2700 saw 437 total entries and just surpassed its seven-figure guarantee. After five days of play, 24-year old Wenhao Ying from New York emerged victorious to take home $200,000 after a three-way deal. Runner-ups Matt Wantman and Paul Volpe cashed $172,449 and $150,000 respectively.

In total, the BFPO paid out over $3.5 million across 20 events with all except for two easily surpassing their guarantees.

$160,000 Deepstacks Challenge

In its run-up to BFPO 2019, Borgata has scheduled five Deepstacks tournaments with each of them carrying five-figure guarantees. They will run each day from December 26 to December 30 with buy-ins ranging from $180 to $400.

The casino has also scheduled to run special holiday tournaments on December 25 and December 31 at 5 pm local time and another one on New Year’s Day at 12 pm local time. Each of these holiday tournaments costs just $150 to enter.

The full slate of tournaments along with online qualifiers for the Borgata Winter Poker Open 2019 are expected to be announced in early December.