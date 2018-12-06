The Borgata Winter Poker Open, one of the east coast’s most prestigious live tournament series, is set to return to one of the area’s finest gaming destinations—the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The series will kick off in mid-January and will run for more than two weeks.

Although the full schedule is yet to be officially announced, pokerfuse can reveal that over $7 million will be guaranteed across 23 primary tournaments starting on January 15.

Details of Borgata Winter Poker Open 2019

As mentioned last week, the Championship event will feature a buy-in of $3500 and will be a part of the 17th season of World Poker Tour and the second stop of WPT 2019. The not-to-be-missed $3 million guaranteed Championship event will be played from January 27 to January 31. For the first time, the final table will be played at the Luxor Hotel & Casino’s new HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas. This comes as a part of WPT’s plan to film several final tables of its tour simultaneously at the new venue.

However, the date for the final table of WPT Championship event has yet to be announced.

Apart from the $3 million Championship event, two more tournaments will feature seven-figure guaranteed prize pool. The traditional Deepstack Kick-Off NLHE tournament boasts a $2 million guarantee and will be requiring an entry fee of $540+60. Like last year, the event will feature six starting flights across three days from January 15 to 17. The winner will be crowned on Saturday, January 19.

The highly popular Almighty Stack features a $1 million guarantee and will take place from January 22 to 26 with multiple starting flights. It will carry a buy-in of $450. Flagship events such as the DeepStack, the DeeperStack, the DeepestStack, and the Saturday Series Deepstack are also part of the series with each of them carrying a guarantee of six-figures.

Besides these big events, players at the Borgata can also choose to enter bounty tournaments, six max tournaments, heads-up tournaments, a survivor tournament where one in ten wins $5000, a tournament for seniors, a ladies event as well as a charity tournament.

Players looking for non-NLHE action can choose to play Pot Limit Omaha on January 18 and even a mixed variant HORSE set to run on January 22. All the events except for HORSE will be re-entries.

Borgata will soon be running online qualifiers and satellites starting as low as $5 on its online poker client.

Earlier this year, the $3500 WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship 2018 event attracted total entries of 1244 to create a prize pool of over $4 million. Canadian Eric Afriat emerged victorious to take home over $650,000. In total 156 players were paid.

Ahead of the start of the Winter series, the Borgata Casino will be running a special tournament series during the holidays. Five Deepstack tournaments are scheduled from December 26 to December 30 with each of them carrying five-figure guarantees. Buy-ins range from $180 to $400.

On December 25, December 31 and January 1, Borgata will be running $150 buy-in Holiday tournaments as well.

The Borgata Winter Poker Open runs from January 15 to February 1. The WPT Championship event takes place from January 27 to January 31 and the final table will be played in Las Vegas at a later date.