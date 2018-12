888 Holdings has announced the buy-out of the All American Poker Network (AAPN) for $28 million. The online gaming operator has bought the remaining 53% AAPN shares to take over sole ownership of the network.

The AAPN launched back in 2013 as a venture between 888 and Avenue Capital as the pair set out to build a business-to-consumer online gambling platform in the US.

It would go on to create the first cross-border liquidity network between regulated US states.