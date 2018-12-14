The Stars Group (TSG) has announced a multi-year partnership that will see the company become an “authorized gaming operator” of the NBA.

The deal marks the first time TSG has partnered with a US-facing sports league as TSG moves forward with its plan to break into the US regulated markets for online gaming.

The new partnership will see TSG use NBA betting and league data for its BetStars sports betting vertical. The deal will see TSG promoted through the portfolio of the NBA’s digital assets, including NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA social media accounts.

“We are excited to partner with the NBA as we continue to execute on our US strategy,” said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group. “This agreement enables us to use official NBA data and league marks, providing a better experience to our customers, while working with the NBA to protect the integrity of games.”