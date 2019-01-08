Caesars Interactive Entertainment, owner of the World Series of Poker (WSOP), has announced the dates for its 50th Annual Edition.

The world’s richest poker festival will take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the 15th consecutive year, from May 28 to July 16, 2019.

The 2019 WSOP will mark the 50th Golden Jubilee edition and the operator has planned many special events throughout the series including a “must play” special rake-free tournament “Big 50” to kick off the series. Also, the operator has planned to host a celebratory gala and awards ceremony on June 29.

The iconic WSOP Main Event with a buy-in of $10,000 will run for 14 days from July 3. Across the 50 day series, the operator has promised to pay over $200 million.