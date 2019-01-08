888Poker has recently announced its live tournament schedule for five major stops as well as confirmed its sponsorship of World Series of Poker (WSOP).

The 888 LIVE 2019 tour begins with the 888Poker LIVE London Kick Off event in February at the Aspers Casino where it will be returning after successfully hosting a festival in early December.

Other stops on this year’s schedule include a festival in Barcelona at the end of May, followed by a stop in Vienna and Malta in October, and heading back to London for its fifth tour.

888 has also confirmed that it will continue as the exclusive official partner of the WSOP 2019 for the fifth year in a row. The operator has had long ties with the WSOP, with each year sending hundreds of players to play the Main Event. Additionally, all the winners of each 888poker LIVE Main Event will win a package to the WSOP 2019 Main Event.