Unibet has announcd a new promotion, HexaPro Jackpot Mania, to celebrate and promotion the operator’s new lottery sit and go.

In HexaPro Jackpot Maniam €263,000 in prizes will be given away at the tables. The promotion started on January 4 and runs until all the money is given away.

Every 10,000 games, one jackpot will drop—though where in those 10,000 hands is unknown. Once a jackpot is triggered, the counter resets. In total, there will be 30 jackpots of varying sizes.