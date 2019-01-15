Brazilian poker pro Joao Simao has joined the partypoker Player Panel, formerly the Player Advisory Panel, the company announced last week.

The panel is designed to allow an open and transparent dialogue between the players, the poker community and the operator, and comes following its exit from the Two Plus Two poker forums as a primary communication channel with players.

Simao will join Ike Haxton, Fedor Holz, Jason Koon, Patrick Leonard, Sam Trickett and partypoker chairman Mike Sexton on the panel that partypoker says will “improve communication channels between partypoker and the poker community, while ensuring fairness by advising the site on issues such as player ecology.”