PokerStars has rolled out their highly anticipated poker variant, 6+ Hold’em, for real money across the international “dot-com” player pool.

It followed a soft launch in Denmark and Estonia, and on the freeplay PokerStars.NET site, on January 15. It debuted in both the UK and Sweden, along with the primary dot-EU and dot-com sites, PokerStars announced.

This covers the major markets on the global player pool. Some of the smaller licenses, including Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece, have so far been left out, as have segregated sites including New Jersey, France, Italy, Spain and India. These may well come later, pending software testing and approval in the markets.