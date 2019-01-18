The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has unveiled a new MTT series for its New Jersey and Nevada online poker players.

The series which is being called “New Year Kickoff Series” takes place right after PokerStars’ Winter Series in the New Jersey market concludes.

Every day from January 20 to January 27, the organizers have scheduled one tournament—with each of them featuring different formats such as rebuys/add-ons, knockouts, turbos, deepstacks, etc.

In total, $380,000 in guaranteed prize pool is spread across eight events, with an average of $47,500 per tournament. Buy-ins range from $50 to $525.

Tournament Offerings at Kickoff Series

The series kicks off on Sunday with a $100,000 guaranteed tournament costing $215 buy-in. Players can re-enter as many times they would like. The tournament starts at 5 pm in New Jersey and 2 pm in Nevada.

The kickoff event is followed by “The Classic” with a buy-in of just $100 and guaranteeing $25,000. On Tuesday, a $15,000 guaranteed tournament featuring a knockout format is scheduled followed by a fast-paced structure tournament on Wednesday and a $35,000 guaranteed “Thursday Thrill” on Thursday.

The series concludes on January 27 with a $525 buy-in Main Event featuring $150,000 guaranteed prize pool. Players receive $15,000 starting chips and each blind level lasts 15 minutes. It will also offer unlimited entries.

Free Entries to the WSOP Online Bracelet Events

In addition to the Main Event’s guaranteed prize pool, the WSOP is also giving the top three finishers in the Main Event a seat to the WSOP $400 Online Bracelet event set to run in the summer.

Furthermore, if players play three or more tournaments in the series, they will be credited a tournament ticket into the Player’s Challenge freeroll. The freeroll which runs on January 31 awards the top three players an entry into the WSOP $1000 Online Bracelet event.

Last year, the $1000 online bracelet event had a $1 million guaranteed prize pool. The event was a massive success as it drew 1635 total entries to smash its guarantee by half a million. A similar turnout can also be expected this year.

Freerolls and satellites to the opening event will get underway on January 19. Five seats are guaranteed to the kickoff event worth $215 for just $30.

50th Anniversary of WSOP

This year the WSOP is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The organizers have finalized the dates and schedule for dozens of events. The world’s most prestigious live tournament series will kick off on May 28 and run for 50 days until July 16.

A number of new events have been added to the schedule including the $500 buy-in rake free tournament Big 50, guaranteeing $5 million. A $1000 Mini Main Event modeled after the structure of the Main Event is scheduled to run two days ahead of the Main.

This year {n:210332-short-deck-make-its-debut-2019-wsop:will also see the debut of a Short Deck event costing $10,000}. It will be played for four days starting on June 2. Among other events that have been scheduled so far are the special $50,000 buy-in 50th Annual High Roller NLH, the $50,000 Poker Players Championship, the $1500 Millionaire Maker, a Tag Team bracelet event, the Marathon, the Colossus, the Little One for One Drop and much more.

The Main Event starts on July 3 and will have Day 1s.