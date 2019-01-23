GVC’s online poker room partypoker has announced the stops for season three of its high-roller live tour, MILLIONS. As anticipated, it has made significant changes to the tour, including switching all the Main Events to freezeout format, increasing the buy-ins and reducing the registration period.

The operator has also announced a new promotion that promises to give away a free seat to UK MILLIONS in January, 2020, worth £10,300, to all players who play in all five of the MILLIONS Main Event this year.

Overall, season two of partypoker MILLIONS Live was deemed a success for the operator. It paid out over $100 million across all the stops held over the year, including more than $22 million at the Caribbean Poker Party tour in the Bahamas, although it had to shoulder some large overlays.

A few days later, partypoker hosted the world’s largest online poker tournament, MILLIONS Online. Despite a highly ambitious eight-figure guarantee of $20 million, the actual prize pool exceeded this by almost 10%.