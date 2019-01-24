This summer, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and partner 888 will once again be running a string of satellites to send Europeans over to Las Vegas.

To mark the anniversary, the organizers have planned a number of new and special events, including a rake-free kickoff called the Big 50. The total prize pool for this year’s special edition could cross well over $200 million, the company says.

The WSOP World Championship Main Event is scheduled to run from July 3 to 16. Players this year for the first time will be able to register until the start of Day 2 and the Main Event will also adopt the increasingly popular Big Blind Ante structure.

As previously announced, 888poker will continue to remain the exclusive worldwide online poker operator, offering satellites and packages to WSOP events like it has been doing for the past five years.

In fact, the online qualifiers and satellites are already live on the 888 poker client. Players can win a chance for a seat for just one cent by taking part in step satellites. In addition, there are other low price satellites including 10 cents, $1, and $5.