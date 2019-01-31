iPoker has revealed a new tournament series, dubbed the Hot Shot Series. It will run in early February guaranteeing €200,000 over the course of 64 events, across 10 days.

The tournament brand in a February slot is new for iPoker, which has historically run the iPoker Festival in spring and autumn. Whether Hot Shot complements or replaces the Festival remains to be seen.

Buy-ins range from €1 to €100. There will be a mix of game types during the series, including Turbo and Super Turbo speeds and knockout variants.

Between six and eight tournaments will run each day. The earliest tournament will kick off at 5.30pm GMT and the latest starts at 9.00pm.

iPoker is complementing the Hot Shot Series with missions for players to win their way into the tournaments, running from January 25 to February 10. Successful missions will allow a player to take a spin on the Hot Shot Prize Wheel. Prizes from the Hot Shot Prize Wheel will either be entry into the €500 Hot-Shot freeroll or direct entry into the tournament series.