PokerStars has announced the signing of PokerStars Players No-Limit Hold’em Championship winner Ramón Colillas as its newest Team Pro.

Colillas will be representing PokerStars as he plays in the Campeonato Espana de Poker (CEP) tour, Spain’s longest running poker tour, where he hopes to defend his title. PokerStars will also be sponsoring the CEP for another year.

“Ramón’s journey is the stuff of legends and his humility, spirit and personality perfectly reflect the aspirations we see among young poker players around the world,” Eric Hollreiser, PokerStars Director of Poker Marketing, said as he welcomed the Spaniard to the Team Pro roster.

“Ramón is a great representative of the next generation of poker players and we’re delighted to welcome him as an ambassador for PokerStars,” he added.