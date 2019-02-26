Building on last year’s success, the 50th anniversary of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) will see a record number of online bracelet events on the schedule.

In a press statement released last week, the Vice President of Communication for the World Series of Poker, Seth Palansky, announced that the upcoming golden jubilee edition of WSOP will see a total of nine online bracelet events—five more than last year.

The announcement comes despite the recent reversal of opinion about the Wire Act which restricts interstate online gambling and puts the All American Poker Network (the online poker platform for WSOP.com) in jeopardy.

Schedule

Starting June 2, there will be an online bracelet event on every Sunday at 3:30 PM Pacific Time till the end of the WSOP schedule. Additionally, two more events are also scheduled mid-week on June 19 and July 3.