The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City is gearing up for its flagship live tournament series—the Borgata Spring Poker Open (BSPO). It is set to return April 2.

Although the full schedule is yet to be officially announced, the casino has already revealed the dates for BSPO’s online qualifiers that will be running on BorgataPoker.com.

The online qualifiers will be held from March 17 and will run for over a month. Players can qualify for the BSPO events for as low as $5.

BSPO will kick off with a $600 buy-in Open event boasting a guarantee of $500,000. It will run for five days (April 2-6) featuring three days of Day 1 starting flights.

The iconic Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship will run from April 15-19 featuring two days of Day 1 starting flights. Like last year, it will once again carry a guarantee of $1 million with an entry fee of $2700.

Ahead of the start of the premiere live tournament series, Borgata will also be hosting a $100,000 guaranteed Saturday Series tomorrow on March 2. Another live tournament series, March Monster Series is planned from March 15-23 boasting $285,000 in guarantees.

For those wanting to play from the comfort of their home, BorgataPoker.com will be offering a reload bonus throughout the month of March giving players the chance to earn up to $200 every Sunday. The Garden State Super Series (GSSS) could also make its return this month.

Online Qualifiers to Borgata Spring Poker Open (March 17 – April 15)

Starting from March 17, New Jersey players will be able to qualify online for seats to Borgata Spring Poker Open for just $5. Every day from March 17 until April 14, Borgata online poker site will host $5 feeder satellites at four-time slots a day. Each $5 qualifier guarantees two seats to $45 buy-in qualifiers. These $45 qualifiers will be running every day from March 17 to April 3 guaranteeing one seat to $600 buy-in BSPO Kickoff event.

Then, every day from April 4 through April 14 at 7:30 PM (local time), Borgata will be running a $45 qualifier for the $400 BSPO Championship Super Satellite. Each of them has at least one seat guaranteed.

Finally, the $400 Super Satellites to the $2700 Championship event will run from April 6 until April 15.

$100,000 Guaranteed Saturday Series (March 2)

The $400 buy-in Saturday Series is a single day tournament featuring $100,000 guaranteed prize pool. The event will feature Deepstack structure and it will kick off at 11 AM (local time). Players start with 30,000 starting stack and they can re-enter multiple times through level 9.

The flagship Saturday Series will be the first edition of this year. Last year in October, the tournament drew 353 total entries to build a prize pool of $123,550.

$285,000 Guaranteed March Monster Stacks (March 15-23)

The famous Monster Stacks series will return this March with nine events running daily from March 15. Each of the nine events will carry a five-figure guarantee, allow re-entries and run for a single day. Buy-ins range from $120 to $400. The winner of each tournament will receive a special trophy.

In total, the series will pay out at least $285,000.

Reload Bonus (March 3-31)

The reload bonus returns to BorgataPoker.com once again. Every Sunday throughout March, players will have a chance to receive a bonus of up to $200. To qualify for the bonus, players must make a deposit of $25 or more using that week’s bonus code and Borgata will match it 100% up to $200.

Borgata Poker Reload Bonus March

Deposit Date Earn Out Bonus Code 03/03/19 3/03 – 3/18 LOADM191 3/10/19 3/10 – 3/25 LOADM192 3/17/19 3/17 – 4/01 LOADM193 3/24/19 3/24 – 4/8 LOADM194 3/31/19 3/31 – 4/15 LOADM195

Players will have 15 days to release the bonus. More details can be found here.