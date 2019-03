MPN is announced the next edition of the Universal Championship of Poker (UCOP). It will run in April with half a million Euros guaranteed across 61 events, with a super-sized leaderboard promotion that will send one player to Las Vegas during the WSOP.

The schedule is still in draft, but of the 61 events announced, 55 are No Limit Hold’em events with the remaining six Pot Limit Omaha.