The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is celebrating its 50th year this summer and various online poker rooms—both authorized and unauthorized—are piggybacking on this calendar highlight with big tie-in promotions awarding trips to Nevada to play in bracelet events.

Surprisingly, the WSOP focus is no greater than in India, a country which could not be much further geographically from Las Vegas. Yet despite—or perhaps because of—the remoteness of the event, four Indian online poker operators are all currently running large multiple-month long promotions that give away a selection of WSOP-branded packages.

Adda52, Spartan Poker, PokerBaazi and 9 Stack are each running competitive packages that all feature travel, accommodation and WSOP Main Event tickets. While at least some of these operators have run WSOP tie-in promotions in the past, it is certainly the first time there has been such an intense focus on the summer series.