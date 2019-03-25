Partypoker has put their backing behind the high stakes No Limit Gaming (NLG) stable of poker players, as the company furthers its investment into its “wider streaming strategy” for 2019.

With over a hundred million dollars in joint lifetime winnings, the No Limit Gaming stable of streamers take to Twitch two to three times a week to stream high stakes poker.

Top players in the NLG stable include Fedor Holz, Stefan Schillhabel, Josip Simunic, Niall Farrell, Rainer Kempe, Manig Loeser and Christopher Frank.