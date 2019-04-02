The world number two online poker room is aiming to repeat the success of its MILLIONS Online event of December 2018 by again guaranteeing $20 million in a single tournament to run at the end of the year, PRO can reveal.

Last year, partypoker set a record for the largest single online poker tournament ever held by attracting 4367 individual entries to its $5,300 buy-in tournament to amass a prize pool of almost $22 million, easily surpassing the guarantee.

PRO revealed back in December that MILLIONS Online would likely get a 2019 repeat. This is now seemingly confirmed, with dates set for November 24 through to December 4, PRO has learned.

While few other details have been revealed, given its twelve-day schedule it is expected to be have multiple day 1s. Last year’s event had five phases.

However, it is possible that this year, the buy-in might double. The operator has previously announced that the MILLIONS tour this year will all have 10,000 buy-ins in the local currency; MILLIONS Online would thus be a $10,000 event.