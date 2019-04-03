The countdown to the 50th anniversary of the World Series of Poker has begun. This year the WSOP is scheduled to take place from May 28 to July 16, 2019 at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas. The iconic WSOP Main Event with a buy-in of $10,000 will run for 14 days starting July 3.

With just less than two months remaining for the start of the world’s richest poker festival, several poker operators are running online qualifiers to send its players to play at the WSOP.

Last week, French-based operator Winamax announced that it has extended its partnership with WSOP to become the country’s official partner for the sixth year in a row. Like last year, the French-based room will be sending dozens of its qualifiers to the WSOP Main Event and two other bracelet events.

Online satellites and qualifiers are already underway on Winamax.FR. Notably, however, the room is only promoting the satellites to French players; 888 apparently has exclusivity to promote it Winamax’s other market, Spain.