Unibet has announced the schedule for the fifth edition of its flagship Unibet Online Series, with an increase in total guarantees over the same number of tournaments.

Scheduled to kick off in two weeks’ time, dozens of events are spread over the 14-day series. This time around, the total series guarantee is set at €400,000, a 14% increase on the €350,000 guaranteed over the previous three series, and up 33% on the inaugural series in February 2018.

Just like all the previous series, there are a total of 84 events on the schedule. That means the average guarantee per event is also larger than all previous series—underscoring the operator’s growing confidence in its capacity to fill seats in big-ticket MTTs.