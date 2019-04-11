MPN has announced Cash Game Festival: Wired, a new promotion across the online poker network that will award packages to the upcoming Cash Game Festival (CGF) live event in Estonia’s capital of Tallinn this summer.

Starting on May 9, the network will be running three consecutive weekly cash game leaderboards. The top five finishers in each will win a package to Tallinn in June valued at €1500, including four nights at the Hilton, “VIP hospitality” and €500 stake to the cash games at the festival.

“We are delighted to collaborate with CGF to provide our customers with a bespoke promotion designed to reward their cash game players with the chance to win an amazing poker holiday,” said Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker at Microgaming, in this week’s press release. “We look forward to Cash Game Festival: Wired kicking off this summer and are confident this will be a big hit with players.”