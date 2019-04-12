PokerStars has revealed the first details for its Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) for 2019. Once again, it ups the stakes, with a record-breaking $75 million guaranteed across over 200 tournaments.

Starting on May 12, there will be at least one event every day with a minimum $1 million prize pool. As is traditional, tournaments will be split across three buy-in tiers—low, medium and high.

As with previous years, the series culminates in a Main Event at each buy-in. At the mid and high tier, the guarantee is $4 million and $5 million, respectively, as in recent years. However, at the low, the $2.5 million guarantee is a significant bump on the $1.5 million from last year.

“The record $75 million guaranteed for SCOOP alone and $115 million in total tournament guarantees across the same 15-day period on PokerStars.com is designed to excite existing players and attract new players,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations at PokerStars. “We’re confident players will be delighted with the format, the structure and the quality of these tournaments, many of which were created based on direct input from the players themselves.”