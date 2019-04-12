One of New Jersey’s most premiere live poker tournament series, the Borgata Spring Poker Open (BSPO) is in full action at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The BSPO offers two weeks of non-stop action with 22 main events and 20 secondary events. In total, more than $3.5 million is guaranteed.

There is still plenty of action remaining as a dozen more tournaments are scheduled to take place during the next seven days. The not-to-be-missed $2700 buy-in Championship event boasting a $1 million guaranteed prize pool kicks off next week with the winner to be crowned on April 19.

The series started on April 2 with the Borgata’s flagship $600 buy-in Deepstack Kickoff tournament. With six starting flights, the event attracted an impressive 2199 entries, easily surpassing its seven-figure guarantee as the final prize pool swelled to $1,187,460.

Per PokerNews reporting, the tournament drew in some of the regulars including the likes of Victor Ramdin, *Vinny Pahuja*—Borgata ambassador, Pascal Zaklama who recently won the opening event of Borgata Winter Poker Open, Dan DiZenzo, Aaron Mermelstein, and Greg Himmelbrand. Each of these players finished in the money.

However, it was Alexander Rocha from Florida who topped the field to win his second Borgata event for a top prize of $180,610 and a BSPO trophy.

Event #2 Deepstack Black Chip Bounty NLH featuring a guaranteed prize pool of $150,000 saw 576 entries amassing a prize pool of little over $200,000. Robert Nguyen hailing from New York took down the event for the nearly $50,000 payday. Event #3 Saturday Series Deepstack drew 488 total entries to create a prize pool of $165,676. Peter Sennon also from New York emerged victorious to take home little over $27,000 after a three-way deal.

The very popular Almighty Stack event boasting half a million guarantee drew a massive 1660 entries across its six starting flights to build a prize pool of $664,000 well in excess of its guarantee. The tournament is still underway and Day 2 is set to resume today at 12 PM local time.

Approximately 375 players will move on to Day 2. WSOP bracelet holder Ryan Eriquezzo is currently chip leading with over 2 million chips. Vinny Pahuja has also entered the Day 2 with little over 20 big blinds. The final day will be played on Saturday, April 13.

So far, the series has generated more than $2.5 million across 9 events with all except for one easily surpassing their guarantees.

The $2700 buy-in Championship event is set to kick off on Monday and the first flight is scheduled to take place at 11 AM local time. It boasts another $1 million guaranteed prize pool and will continue with its second and final starting flight (Day 1B) on Tuesday, April 16 which also kicks off at 11 AM local time.

Players can re-enter as many times they want up to Level 10 for both starting flights. The winner will be crowned on Day 4 (April 19) where the day will start at 2 PM with the final six players. The event will be live-streamed with a 30-minute delay on the PokerGO platform.

BorgataPoker.com is still running online qualifiers and satellites for the Championship event. Players can qualify for as low as $5 buy-in. Three $400 buy-in Super Satellites each guaranteeing one seat to the $2700 buy-in Championship event will run on April 13, 14, 15 at 7:40 PM local time. The Borgata Casino will also be running half a dozen direct satellites to the Championship event starting with a buy-in of $300. These satellites kickoff on Sunday, April 14.