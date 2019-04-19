After offering New Jersey player’s two weeks of intense action at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, the Borgata Spring Poker Open 2019 has almost come to an end.

The Final Table for the $2700 Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship is set and the remaining six players will battle it out today for a top prize of little over $300,000 and a Championship trophy. It will resume today at 2 PM (local time) in the Signature Room with live stream to follow on a 30-minute delay at Borgata’s Twitch channel.

Across its two starting flights, the $2700 Championship event drew 505 total entries to create a prize pool of $1.22 million. Last year at the BSPO, the Championship event attracted 519 entrants for a total prize pool of more than $1.25 million. Almedin ‘Ali’ Imsirovic emerged victorious and took home $246,066 after a heads-up deal with PSPC Final tablist, Farid Jattin.

The 2019 edition attracted some of the world’s best poker players from across the world including WSOP Main Event winner Scott Blumstein, defending champion Almedin Imsirovic, Victor Ramdin, two time WSOP bracelet winner Brock Parker, James Gilbert, Borgata team ambassadors, Katie Stone, Michael 'Gags” Gagliano, Dan Buzgon, Vinny Pahuja and many other well-accomplished players.

The first starting flight, Day 1A attracted 95 entries of which 47 players made to the second day. Day 1B drew an impressive 327 entries to exceed its $1 million guarantee. Late registration was still open on Day 2 which added another 83 entries to make it a total of 505 entries. Day 3 resumed yesterday with the final remaining 34 players.

Jake Toole from Hoboken, New Jersey who was second in chips after Day 3 is now leading the Final Table with a chip count of little above 4 million (68 bb). David Jackson from Florida is right behind him with 3.9 million chips (66 bb). Shannon Shorr who has the button has bagged 3.1 million chips (52 bb). Vladimir Alexandrov heads into the Final Table with 2.45 million chips (41 bb) while Andrew Dudley and Michael Cohen will enter the Final Table as short stacks with little less than 15 big blinds.

Each of the remaining six players is guaranteed to take home $56,333 while the winner takes home $304,929 and a trophy.

Highlights of the BSPO 2019

The premier tournament series got off to a flying start as the $600 buy-in Deepstack Kickoff tournament on April 2 attracted 2199 entries across its six tarting flights. Alexander Rocha from Florida outlasted the field to win his second Borgata event for a top prize of $180,610 and a BSPO trophy.

The Almighty Stack boasting half-a-million guarantee managed to drew an impressive 1659 total entries to amass a prize pool of $663,600—well above its $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. Gregory Joslyn from Pennsylvania won the event for $104,386 after a two-way deal with Derek Sudell who took home $100,000 for his efforts.

In total, the series has generated over $4.5 million across 21 events with all except for two easily surpassing their guarantees.

Today, Borgata will also play out its final event of the series—Event #22 Deepstack NLH featuring a guaranteed prize pool of $50,000. The $300 buy-in tournament resumes at 11 AM (local time).

The Final Table of the BSPO Championship event will resume at 2 PM in the Signature room. It will be live-streamed with a 30-minute delay on https://www.twitch.tv/borgataac.