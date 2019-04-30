Unibet has announced it will return to Paris for the first time in seven years to close out its Unibet Open 2019 live tour.

The return to live poker in France comes after Unibet announced that it was parting ways with the French iPoker network to launch on a new network powered by Relax Gaming, the same software developer that power’s the company’s online poker product in the dot-com market.

Details surrounding the Paris stop remain scarce, but a €1100 Main Event is expected, as seen at other stops on the tour.